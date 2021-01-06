KU, CUS postpone exams for today, tomorrow

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir and Cluster University Srinagar have postponed exams scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions in the valley.
Kashmir University’s Controller of Examinations Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said on Tuesday that UG 1st year examination scheduled to be held on 6th January 2021 (Wednesday) stands postponed in view of the inclement weather conditions.
The examinations of BDS Final (Community Dentistry) and UG 6th semester, which are scheduled to be held on 7th January 2021 (Thursday), have also been postponed, he said.
New dates for the deferred examinations will be notified later on, Prof Nawchoo said.
Cluster University Srinagar too issued a similar statement saying the various Undergraduate, Integrated, Professional and Honors examinations that the varsity had scheduled on Tuesday January 6 stand postponed in view of the inclement weather conditions prevalent in Kashmir valley.
A statement issued by the Controller Examinations at CUS Tuesday afternoon in this regard said that fresh dates for the deferred papers shall be notified separately.
