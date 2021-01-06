Baseer Khan video conferences with DCs

JAMMU: Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan, on Tuesday held an extensive video conference with the District Commissioners (DCs) of Kashmir and Jammu divisions to ensure that 100% power supply is restored and roads are cleared of snow across the entire Union Territory.

The meeting was attended by Managing Director, KPDCL, Mohammad Aijaz Asad and Chief Engineer (Distribution) Kashmir, Aijaz Ahmad Dar.

Deputy Commissioners of Kashmir division and Ramban district, Chief Engineer KPDCL, Chief Engineer PWD (R&B) Kashmir, Chief Engineer PHE Kashmir, Chief Engineer (Mechanical) Kashmir and other officers attended the meeting through video conferencing.

The Advisor took a detailed district-wise review of the power scenario, road connectivity, water supply, essential supplies, disaster management, road clearance, food supplies, petroleum products and other issues. He emphasised on provision of all basic services to the people, in particular power, water, road connectivity, food and petroleum products without any interruption.

The Advisor directed the DCs that the response teams in their respective districts should be kept on alert and keep informing the control room about the situation on half hourly basis. He directed them to keep the disaster centres ready in full capacity so as to cater to the emergency situations. He directed the officers to keep a close eye on the upper reaches which are avalanche prone and keep making continuous announcements required for the safety of people. He also said that evacuation teams should be kept ready to cater to any exigencies, adding that the DCs and other officers should take feedback from the Panchayati Raj Representatives in restoration of essential services.

The DCs apprised the Advisor that restoration efforts were in full swing and that teams of line departments were being deputed to different locations to address the grievance of people on real time basis. They informed that majority of the feeders and receiving stations have been restored.

Regarding response of the district administration with regard to health emergency, DCs informed that power is being restored in the essential institutions and expecting pregnant women are being evacuated in advance to the health institutions.

Chief Engineer, Distribution, Kashmir conveyed that the load supplied by the Grid at 3.45 PM is 1032 MWs against a peak hour supply of 1390 to 1425 MW which is further improving with every passing hour.

Deputy Commissioner, Ramban apprised about the restoration of National Highway, the challenges with regard to inclement weather saying that serious efforts are being made to open the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway at the earliest.

Regarding the tourists staying at Gulmarg, the DC Baramulla informed that dedicated snow cutters have been kept to clear the snow around the hotels so that they may not face any problem.

DC Kupwara sought dumping of additional material from PDD for repairing of transformers which was immediately given and PDD was asked to supply them the required material for early restoration of transformers.

The Control Rooms in all the districts are in place and working 24X7 while the departmental Control Rooms also functioning 24X7. Besides, essential supplies in all the districts are sufficient and expected to suffice for two weeks.

Regarding snow clearance, DCs informed that the ‘Priority -1’ road connectivity in all the districts has been cleared. The ‘Priority – 2’ road connectivity in all the districts range between 50 to 70% and clearance of inner link roads is in progress.

Regarding the water supply in their respective districts, the DCs informed that about 95 percent percent of the schemes are functional while work is in full swing to restore it fully.

Information Department

