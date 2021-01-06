126 new COVID-19 cases in J&K; death toll touches 1,900

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday reported 126 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,22,049.
Out of the total cases, 1,17,690 have recovered so far. A total of 1,900 patients have died leaving a total of 2,459 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 53 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 73 infections.
