Lawaypora ‘encounter’: Families protest at press enclave, demand bodies for last rites

‘I will commit suicide if body not returned’: Athar’s father

Srinagar: Family members and relatives of the three youths from south Kashmir who were killed in an alleged encounter by government forces on Srinagar outskirts last week, held a protest demonstration at the press enclave here on Monday and demanded the bodies of their kin and a proper investigation into the “encounter”.

The families reiterated their claim that the slain youths were innocents and did not have any links with militants.

Mehbooba, a close relative of Athar Mushtaq, one of the slain, said that he was the lone son of his parents and the government must return his body to the bereaved parents on humanitarian grounds.

“Athar was innocent. He was repairing his house and living in his home. How is it possible that he has any links with militants?” she asked.

Athar’s family said they had dug a grave for him in the hope that his body will be returned to them. Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Athar’s father, said he had dug the grave with his own hands in his native village. He threatened to commit suicide if the body was not handed over to him.

Mohammad Shafi Lone, brother of Zubair Ahmad Lone from Shopian who was killed in the encounter, said that Zubair had left his home at 2PM on the day he was killed. “It is not possible that my brother visited all the different locations that the police claims he did, before reaching Lawayapora area in Srinagar. We want the government to investigate the encounter so that justice can be delivered to the family members,” he said.

