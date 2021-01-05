Justice Pankaj Mithal takes oath as J&K HC Chief Justice

JAMMU: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Pankaj Mithal as the new Chief Justice of the Common High Court for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh at a swearing-in ceremony here at Convention Centre.
The Lt Governor congratulated Justice Pankaj Mithal for his new appointment.
The Registrar General of the High Court read out the warrant of appointment. Proceedings of the Oath Ceremony were conducted by Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to Sinha.
Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal has been appointed to head the High Court for Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh after the retirement of Chief Justice Gita Mittal.
Former Chief Justice, J&K, Justice Gita Mittal, Judges of the High Court, J&K, Judges from Allahabad High Court, Members of Parliament, Advisors to the Lt Governor, Chief Secretary, Administrative Secretaries, senior officers of Judiciary, Civil Administration, Police, family members and friends of Justice Mithal were also present on the occasion.