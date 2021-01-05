Five die of Covid in J&K

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported five Covid-related deaths on Monday, three from Kashmir and two from Jammu.

The deceased from the Valley include one each from Budgam, Shopian and Ganderbal. The rest were from Samba and from Jammu district.

A total of 1,891 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,190 have been in Kashmir division and 701 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases reported from across J&K on Monday evening was 133. Among these new cases, 75 were reported from Kashmir and 58 from Jammu division.

Srinagar reported single-day cases at 29 while Jammu district recorded 37 cases.

In Kashmir valley, Baramulla reported 7 new cases, Budgam 7, Ganderbal 2, Kulgam zero, Bandipora 4, Anantnag 2, Pulwama 1, Kupwara 21, and Shopian 2.

In Jammu division, Udhampur reported 1 new cases, Samba 3, and Kathua 3, Rajouri 1 , Doda, Reasi reported zero , Poonch 10, Kishtwar reported 2 , Ramban reported 1.

Officials said that 419 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 141 from Kashmir and 278 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 1,17,211 which include 68,834 from Kashmir and 48,377 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 2,684 active cases, of which 1,450 are from Kashmir and 1,234 from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 450 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (110), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (91), Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (39), and Ganderbal (44).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 357 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (64), Kathua (49), Samba (39), Udhampur (57), Poonch (24), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (15).

