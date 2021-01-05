COVID-19: India records lowest daily cases in over six months

NEW DELHI: India recorded 16,375 new cases of coronavirus, the lowest in over six months, taking the country’s COVID-19 caseload to1,03,56,844, accordingto the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday

The death toll increased to1,49,850with 201new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 99,75,958pushing the national recovery rate to96.32 percent, while theCOVID-19casefatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the 15thconsecutive day

There are 2,31,036active corona virus infections in the country whichcomprises2.23per cent of the total case load, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7,30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and50 lakh on September 16. It went past60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29,90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19

According to the ICMR, 17,65,31,997 samples have been tested up to January 4 with8,96,236samples being tested on Monday.

The 201 new fatalities include 29 fromMaharashtra,25 from West Bengal,24 from Punjab, 19 from Kerala and 12 each from Delhi and Chhattisgarh

A total of 1,49,850 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 49,695 from Maharashtra followed by12,166 from Tamil Nadu, 12,110 fromKarnataka,10,597fromDelhi,9,817 from West Bengal,8,413 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,118 from Andhra Pradesh and5,400 from Punjab

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities “Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

—PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print