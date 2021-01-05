6-storey building at Amira Kadal: HC gives 4 weeks for parties to file reply

Srinagar: In the case of alleged unlawful construction of a multi-storeyed building near Amira Kadal Bridge in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar, the J&K High Court has directed the government as well as the owners of the building to file their reply to the writ petition within four weeks.
The court also directed the parties to maintain status quo till the time the court decides the matter.
Earlier, the court had stayed the construction of the building while the Srinagar Municipal Corporation had sealed the building for violation of bye-laws.
Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey and Justice Vinod Chatterjee Koul passed these directions while hearing the appeal filed by the petitioner, Shabir Gojwari, to challenge the order of the single bench dated 4 December in which the court had stayed the construction.
Kashmir Reader had earlier reported that just a half-a-kilometre from the office of Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC), a six-storey commercial complex was being built “in open violation of rules, against a court’s stay order” at Amira Kadal in city centre Lal Chowk.
