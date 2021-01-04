Shopian areas without electricity since Saturday night

Shopian: The season’s first heavy snowfall disrupted normal life in mountainous district Shopian. According to officials, one to two feet of snow was witnessed in the district.

The uninterrupted snowfall since Saturday midnight in Shopian not only disrupted road connectivity but many areas remained without electricity and drinking water services.

Efforts to clear the roads in the district didn’t turn fruitful as fresh snow again accumulated on the roads, leading to their closure.

Officials from the Mechanical Engineering department told Kashmir Reader that dearth of staff and machinery caused delay in snow clearance in both Shopian and Pulwama districts. They said that there are only 28 small and big machines in both the districts while many more are needed as both districts usually receive heavier snow than other parts of Kashmir.

Areas like Zawoora, situated two kilometers from the district headquarters, were without electricity since Saturday night and so were areas like Losedenow, Imam Sahib, Kunsoo and others. The power supply was, however, restored in the Shopian town.

Due to the faulty water supply schemes, the drinking water facilities were disrupted, resulting in problems for residents.

Assistant Engineer, Mechanical Engineering department, Shopian and Pulwama, Fayaz Ahmad told Kashmir Reader that on priority roads were cleared in both the districts but the uninterrupted snowfall posed problems on most roads. “We are on the job and all the roads as per priority will be cleared,” he said.

Deputy Commissioner Shopian Choudhary Muhammad Yasin and Executive Engineer, Power Development Department, Choudhary Irshad didn’t respond to phone calls.

Several areas disconnected in north Kashmir

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print