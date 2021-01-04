Several areas disconnected in north Kashmir

Army airlifts woman in labour to Baramulla hospital from Gurez

Baramulla: The snowfall which started Saturday night in most areas of north Kashmir left several rural areas disconnected from Tehsil or district headquarters in Baramulla, Kupwara and Bandipora.

Officials said that hilly areas received three to five inches of snowfall, covering all roads under a white blanket and turning them dangerously slippery.

Gulmarg received about four inches of fresh snowfall while Tangmarg and its adorning villages including Kandi area received two to three inches of snow, due to which vehicles could not reach several villages.

Reports from the Rafiabad area said that the upper reaches received three inches of fresh snowfall while upper areas of Handwara and Kupwara also received moderate snowfall.

The reports said that a patient in serious condition was lifted by people on the shoulders from Donawari village and taken to Rohama, from where he was shifted to Baramulla hospital for treatment. They said that about five inches of snow had blocked their road link.

Kupwara, Karnah, Machil areas have been completely disconnected from district headquarters Kupwara after heavy snowfall.

Similarly, in Bandipora district, people said that they witnessed two inches of fresh snowfall since the night.

Gurez and Tilale areas of the district are already cut-off from the district headquarters Bandipora while more snowfall also blocked the ways of pedestrians in the areas.

On Saturday, a pregnant woman from Gurez was airlifted and shifted to Bandipora hospital by the army when she developed labour pain.

People said that fresh snowfall also disrupted electricity services.

The administration in Uri, Baramulla, Handwara, Kupwara, Bandipora and other areas established helplines for people and also advised people to contact the nearby police station and officials of the administration in case of any emergency.

