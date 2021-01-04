KU, CUS, BOSE postpone exams scheduled today

IrshadSrinagar: University of Kashmir, Cluster University Srinagar and J&K Board of School Education postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday in view of the prevailing adverse weather conditions in the valley.

A statement issued by the KU administration said that all the undergraduate examinations scheduled to be held on Monday (January 4) are postponed in view of the prevailing inclement weather conditions.

Controller of Examinations at KU Prof Irshad A Nawchoo said new dates for the examinations will be notified separately.

Cluster University Srinagar too issued a similar statement saying that the exams scheduled on Monday stand postponed in view of the inclement weather. It said that the new dates for the deferred exams will be notified separately.

The JKBOSE also postponed Class 11 annual regular examination scheduled for today.

Joint Secretary Examinations at JKBOSE Prof Aijaz A Hakak confirmed it saying new dates for the exams will be notified separately.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print