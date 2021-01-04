J&K Police releases purported videos of Lawaypora encounter asking slain south Kashmir trio to surrender

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday released two short video clips purportedly shot at the gunfight site on Srinagar outskirts last week asking the alleged trapped militants to surrender before the forces.

The police put the two videos-of the same duration- on twitter on Monday afternoon amid claims by the families of the slain trio in the alleged gunfight that they were innocent and were not linked to militants and demand to investigate the incident.

In the first 26- second video put on twitter by J&K police purportedly shot on the evening of Tuesday December 29 when the alleged gunfight raged, a forces personnel is seen shouting purportedly to the “militants” asking them to come out of the house and surrender before the forces.

“You are being given a chance to surrender. Leave the weapons and come out. We assure you that you won’t be harmed. Hands up and come out. We want to save your lives, ” the personnel, not visible in the video shouts.

In the second video purportedly shot on the morning of December 30 Wednesday, a forces personnel shouts to the purported militants, “Do you want to surrender? In case you want to surrender, then remove your clothes and come out to the backyard (of the house)”.

The two videos comes as a bid by the police to vindicate the army’s and its own version of the ‘encounter’ they claim ended with the killing of three militants from south Kashmir- 24-year-old Ajaz Maqbool Ganai from Putrigam Pulwama, 22-year-old Zubair Ahmad Lone from Turkawangam Shopian and Athar Muhstaq Wani from Bellow, Pulwama.

The families of the trio have rebutted the claims saying their kin were innocent suggesting the trio was killed in a staged encounter.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print