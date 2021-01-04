J&K police releases purported video of Lawaypora encounter asking slain south Kashmir trio to surrender

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police has released a video purportedly shot at the gunfight site on Srinagar outskirts last week in which the families of the alleged slain militants are pleading their innocence.

In the 25- second video put on twitter by J&K police and purportedly shot on the evening of Tuesday December 29 when the alleged gunfight raged, a forces personnel is seen shouting purportedly to the “militants” asking them to come out of the house and surrender before the forces.

“You are being given a chance to surrender. Leave the weapons and come out. We assure you that you won’t be harmed. Hands up and come out. We want to save your lives, ” the personnel, not visible in the video shouts in the video.

The video is likely to vindicate the army’s and J&K Police’s version of the ‘encounter’ they claim ended with the killing of three militants from south Kashmir, two of them police said were “hardcore associates” of militants and third “might have joined recently”.

Families of the trio are pleading their innocence suggesting it was a ” staged encounter “.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print