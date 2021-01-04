J&K govt, NBCC sign MoU to establish 2 IT Towers at Srinagar and Jammu

Srinagar: The J&K government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited (NBCC) for establishing two IT Towers-one each at Srinagar and Jammu- at a cost of Rs 50 crore each.
Tue MoU was signed at Raj Bhawan Jammu between NBCC officials and JK IT Infrastructure Development Company in presence of J&K LG, Manoj Sinha, an official handout said.
It added that a deadline of 15 and 17 months respectively had been fixed for completing the towers at Jammu and Srinagar.