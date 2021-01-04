J&K Bank aspirants miss exams due to weather

Srinagar: Many J&K Bank aspirants could not arrive at their examination centres as sudden snow in the valley blocked roads.

Yasir Zargar, from Mattan area of Anantnag, had to reach Srinagar to write the examination. He said that the sudden snow prevented him from reaching in time as roads were not fit for travel.

“My reporting time was 9am but I reached at 10:10am due to the inclement weather. But they (staff) didn’t allow me to sit in the exam,” he said.

“We were almost 20 students who could not reach in time. When we asked the examiners to allow us in, they behaved badly with us and said they will lodge FIRs against us,” he added.

Yasir said that the authorities should conduct a re-examination in view of the weather.

Even earlier, many aspirants had demanded postponement of examinations due to the forecast of heavy snowfall, but the bank authorities went ahead.

Many students who were not allowed to sit in exams assembled during the day at Srinagar’s press enclave to protest.

They demanded the Jammu and Kashmir Bank to conduct the re-examination of those aspirants who missed the exam.

One of the protestors said that most of the candidates had to cover long distances to attend the exam.

“All this happened due to bad weather conditions and slippery roads in the morning due to snowfall. Authorities should have postponed today’s exams but they conducted it as per schedule today, and most of the students couldn’t reach on time and missed the exam,” said Akeel Ahmad Khan, who had come from Shopian.

