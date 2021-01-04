Elderly man injured in Tral grenade blast dies at home, police say death natural

Srinagar: A 70-year-old man, who had suffered minor injuries in his leg following a grenade blast at bus stand Tral two days ago, died at his residence on Monday.

Police however said that the septuagenarian’s death was natural and not as a consequence of the injuries he suffered in the grenade blast.

The elderly was among eight civilians injured in a grenade blast at bus stand Tral on January 2.

Official sources said that the elderly identified as Mohammad Abdullah Gujjar (70) son of Sadiq Gujjar died at his residence at Hajin Tral.

Police said that he was discharged soon after the treatment for the minor injuries in the grenade blast. He was not under any treatment for injuries due to grenade blast, it added.

The elderly had received “very minor injuries in his leg and was discharged from hospital after treatment immediately, SSP of Police District Awantipora, Tahir Saleem said.

Saleem said some social media groups are circulating wrong information over regarding the elderly’s death. (GNS)

