J&K govt signs historic MoUs with NHPC to generate over 4,000 MW hydropower

Srinagar: In a significant development that might be a gamechanger in making Jammu and Kashmir a power surplus region, the government on Sunday signed Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation for implementation and execution of five Hydroelectric Power Projects (HEPs) for generating over 4,000 MW electricity.

The MoUs were signed at a function in Jammu for implementation of 850 MW Ratle HEP and 930 MW Kirthai-II HEP; execution of Sawalkot HEP (1856 MW), Uri-I (Stage-II) (240 MW) and Dulhasti (Stage-II) (258 MW) among the J&K’s PDD, JKPDC and NHPCNHPC, a government handout said.

The function was attended by Lieutenant Governor J&K, Manoj Sinha, Union MoS for Power, New & Renewable Energy, Raj K Singh and Union MoS in PMO, DrJitendraSingh.

Various projects of PDD aimed at augmenting the power supply in J&K were also inaugurated at the function, the handout said.

Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha while speaking on the occasion hoped the MoUs signed today will attract investments worth Rs 35,000 crore for Jammu & Kashmir power sector and would “ensure 24-hour power supply to the public”.

The LG said that In the last 70 years, J&K was able to generate only 3504 MW power stating in the next 4 years, the government will generate 3498 MW additional electricity to ensure energy security of the region.

He hoped that the 19 distribution and transmission projects inaugurated today would enhance the ease of living in J&K hoping it will also play a significant role in industrialization and employment generation in the region.

MoS in the PM office, Dr Jitendra Singh while speaking on the occasion hoped that J&K will “see a new dawn of energy sufficiency and thereby development in all sectors”.

“The Mega Hydro Power projects will not only generate employment but would increase the per capita income of J&K, ” Dr Singh added

MoS for Power, New & Renewable Energy, Raj K Singh, in his address on the occasion, said that at national average, electricity in rural areas is 20 hours and in urban areas is 22-23 hours. He hoped that J&K too will reach the milestone “if the pace of development is kept same; will provide every support to J&K”.

Singh said that locals will be trained and given employment in NHPC ventures in the region.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print