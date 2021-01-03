J&K BJP seeks enquiry into Lawaypora encounter

Srinagar: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary (Organisation) Ashok Koul Sunday said that BJP’s J&K unit has urged the J&K government to investigate the recent encounter in Srinagar’s Lawaypora and to “find out whether any wrong has been committed”.

Talking to reporters at party headquarters in Srinagar, Koul said that BJP has urged the J&K government to order an inquiry into the alleged gunfight.

“If there is any wrong, that will come to fore. If there isn’t’ then its fine,” he said. Koul said police have already stated that it was investigating the case.

“Let’s see what comes out,” he added. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print