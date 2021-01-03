Heavy snow forecast in Kashmir starting Monday

Srinagar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that there was possibility of heavy snowfall in parts of J&K, including south Kashmir, from Monday for two days.

The IMD in a statement said that the department was expecting moderate snow as well as rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir while there was the possibility of heavy snowfall in isolated places including districts of South Kashmir, Pirpanjal range, Chenab Valley and its adjoining areas between 4th and 5th January.

“A fresh Western Disturbance is approaching from 3rd Januaryover Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas. Chances of isolated light rain and snow can’t be ruled out during night of 3rd January”, the statement added.

Earlier on Thursday, the local meteorological department of J&K had also predicted widespread snowfall and rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh from Monday over a span of two days.

On Saturday, Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 9.6 degree Celsius, and the minimum temperature of minus 5.9 degree Celsius. Qazigund in South Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 7.6 degree Celsius, and minimum temperature of minus 6.1 degree Celsius during the same period.

Pahalgam was the coldest place in Kashmir valley on Saturday with minus 8.4 degree Celsius minimum temperature while the maximum temperature was recorded at 5.1 degree Celsius. Its neighbouring Kokernag recorded a maximum of 5.7 degree Celsius and a minimum of minus 6.4 degree Celsius.

The ski-resort Gulmarg settled at minus 3.0 degree Celsius for maximum temperature and minus 7.5 degree Celsius for minimum temperatures on Saturday. Kupwara in North Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 9.5 degree Celsius, and minus 6.1 degree Celsius of minimum temperature during the same period.

For the traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the traffic department said on Saturday that subject to fair weather conditions, the traffic will be allowed to move from Jammu towards Srinagar on Sunday. For the movement of Light Motor Vehicles (LMV’s), it said, “LMV’s from Nagrota (Jammu) will be allowed from 7 AM to 12 PM, and from Jakheni (Udhampur) from 8 AM to 1 PM”.

For the movement of Heavy Motor Vehicles(HMV’s), it said, “Only stranded vehicles between Jawahar Tunnel and Banihal shall be allowed towards Jammu expect perishable carriers and oil tankers”.

The Mughal Road continues to remain closed due to the accumulation of snow.

For Srinagar-Leh Highway, the department said that the road has been closed by the J&K government. “SSG road is closed by the J&K Govt vide DIVCOM Kashmir’s order No. 400/2020 dated 30-12-2020 till further orders”, it said.

