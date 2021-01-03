Dry-run of Covid vaccination conducted in Jammu, Srinagar and Kulgam

JAMMU: The dry run for Covid-19 vaccination was conducted on Saturday at three identified districts of Srinagar, Jammu and Kulgam.

Financial Commissioner Health & Medical Education, Atal Dulloo inaugurated and monitored the sessions of administration of Covid-19 vaccination to the beneficiaries at the selected sites.

At Jammu, the vaccination was administered at the selected session sites at Government Hospital, Sarwal and Community Health Centres of Marh and Bishnah.

At Srinagar, Director Health Services, Kashmir, Dr Samir Mattoo, supervised the administration of Covid -19 vaccination to the beneficiaries at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial Hospital and in the UPHCs of Nishat and Batamaloo respectively.

At Kulgam, the Covid-19 vaccination in Kulgam district was administered to beneficiaries at District Hospital Kulgam and Community Health Centres of Yaripora and Kujjar, where all the operational guidelines for COVID 19 vaccination roll out were followed in dry run activities.

Financial Commissioner informed that all protocols pertaining to vaccinations were strictly followed in all the three districts and elaborated that 3 rooms, as per the guidelines, designated for Covid-19 vaccination were set-up. These rooms included the Waiting room, Vaccination room and the Observation room.

Dullo informed that 25 beneficiaries from each vaccination site were pre-identified and uploaded on to the Cowin portal. Also, 5 member Trained Vaccination Team already uploaded on COWIN App was present with pre-designated roles and responsibilities.

Besides, special attention was also given to AEFI Management and on disposal of Bio Medical Waste.

Meanwhile, the functioning of COWIN App, on which all beneficiaries are going to be uploaded, was demonstrated to media personnel.

Director Health Services, Jammu, Dr Renu Sharma and Director Health and Family Welfare supervised the Covid-19 dry-run on beneficiaries.

Later, a meeting of UT Level Task force was chaired by the Financial Commissioner who had feedback from all the districts regarding the vaccination. He directed all the officers to resolve all the issues identified in today’s mock drill.

Meanwhile, district level task force meetings were also conducted at all the districts which were chaired by Deputy Commissioners of the respective districts.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print