4 injured after passenger bus skids off road in central Kashmir’s Kangan

Ganderbal: At least 4 passengers were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and turned turtle near Ganiwan area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Monday.

An official said that the passenger bus bearing registration No JKO1D 5574 carrying passengers while on way to Gund toward Kangan skidded off the road at Ganiwan, resulting in minor injuries to at least 4 persons.

He said that the police with the help of locals launched a rescue operation soon after and the injured persons were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment. (KNO)

