2 women among 8 civilians injured in Tral grenade attack

Anantnag: Eight civilians, two of them women, were injured in a grenade attack carried out on government forces here in Tral town of Pulwama district on Saturday.

The injured have been identified as Javid Ahmad Ganai, Wali Mohd Rather, Muhammad Abdullhah, Muhammad Tabish, Shazada Akhtar, Taja Begum, Shaheena Akhtar and Bilal Ahmad Naik.

The injured were rushed to the Sub-District Hospital in Tral and treated there. “They were all stable with splinter injuries and were treated here. We did not have to refer anyone,” a doctor at the hospital said.

The attack took place at about 11:30 am at the busy bus stand of Tral town, a senior police officer told Kashmir Reader.

“Militants lobbed a grenade at the security personnel on guard in the area. It missed the target and exploded by the roadside, leaving 8 people injured,” the officer said, adding that two of the injured were women.

Fortunately, he said, all the injured had minor injuries and were treated locally before being discharged from hospital. “A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up. The responsible people will be brought to book soon,” the officer said.

Following the explosion, a large contingent of government forces reached the area and conducted searches to try and nab the attackers, who by then had managed to escape.

