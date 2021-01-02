Inquiry report into journalist Mudasir Ali’s death shields doctor

Srinagar: One-and-a-half month after the death of senior journalist Mudasir Ali, the inquiry report has

exonerated the doctor which according to the family was negligent in handling the patient at the sub-district hospital in Charar-e-Sharief.

“It has come based on the versions shared by the accused doctor and staff, while the patient’s family version has not been taken into consideration. It is based on complete lies,” said Jahangir Ali, brother of the deceased journalist.

According to the report, the patient did not arrive at the hospital in time and his condition had already deteriorated when arrived. . It said that the patient had arrived at the hospital more than three hours after the onset of symptoms. “As per evidence recorded, the golden hour seems to have been lost at home itself much before the arrival in hospital,” the report said.

However, the report said that based on initial recommendation to remove the doctor from the hospital and attach him to the health department stays “valid”.

Jahangir told Kashmir Reader that Mudasir was immediately removed to the hospital for treatment.

“He did not complain of the pain at 11:30 pm which can be corroborated from the fact that he was working till 12:30,” he added.

Jahangir said that the report also judged the ability of the doctor in his method of providing the evidence and not from his exercised negligence during the handling of the patient. He said the doctor on duty was sleeping on the arrival but the report has not taken that into the consideration.

“Instead they have taken into consideration the doctor’s version who said he cannot fall to sleep in 15 minutes. The irony is how easily the doctors who filed the report have taken this into account. The truth is he (the doctor) was asleep and we raised him up after knocking the door” he added.

Jahangir also said that ironically the report has recommended the measures to be taken at the hospital, but has not considered them in evaluating the queries which added to the negligence.

One of them, he said, is that the report has recommended emergency be equipped with required gadgets, but how their absence would have contributed to the demise of the patient.

“There was no oxygen in the emergency. There was no coherence among the various specialists. The staff should be optimally trained. These are all recommendations,” he said.

“But tell me for God sake, how could all these factors have not aided my brother’s death,” he asked.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print