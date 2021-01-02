HC notice to govt on plea of paramedical students

Srinagar: The J&K High Court issued notice to government through the health and Medical education department, Paramedical Council and Principles of AMT Colleges to file objections in a plea moved by paramedical students challenging notification issued by Controller Para Medical Council to conduct offline examination of the students.

The aggrieved 253 students while challenging the notification of 19 December submitted before the court that due to the prevailing situation in view of the pandemic and in view of the notification dated 10 July, 2020 issued by the Nursing Council of India (NCI), the respondents in a haste manner are holding the examination offline which is contravention to the guidelines issued by the NCI.

The Court of Justice Sanjeev Kumar after hearing the plea of students issued the notice to be returned within two weeks while also directing Chairman, J&K Paramedical Council and Controller of examination Paramedical Council to consider the representation of the students if any moved by them.

Earlier petitioners through counsels Sajad Geelani and Mansoor Mir had submitted that when other universities or colleges can promote students to next classes why are they being singled out?

The petitioners said that they are not trying to escape from the examination but many universities and institutes have either promoted the first year and 2nd year students on the basis of internal assessment like Gujarat Nursing council have conducted online examinations and University of Kashmir, IUST and Jammu University on the basis of guidelines issued by the Nursing council of India.

“As such we are seeking similar treatment from the respondents that either they may be promoted to the next class in accordance with their performance in internals or if the respondents are hell bent to conduct the examination same may be conducted by online method after reduction in syllabus in view of Nursing council of India guidelines, so that the health of the students may not be exposed to risk in view of surge in COVID-19 cases globally and emergence of new variant of virus,” the petition read.

