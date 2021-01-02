Covid claims one life, 256 new cases

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported only one Covid related death on Friday. According to officials, the deceased person hailed from Poonch district

A total of 1,884 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,186 have been in Kashmir division and 698 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases was reported 256 from across J&K on Friday evening. Among the new cases, 150 were reported from Kashmir and 106 from Jammu division.

Most of these fresh cases were from two districts of Jammu and Srinagar. While Srinagar reported single-day cases at 61, Jammu district recorded 72 cases.

Meanwhile in Kashmir valley Baramulla reported 10, Budgam 14, Ganderbal 11, Kulgam 2, Bandipora 5, Anantnag 6, Pulwama 26, Kupwara 6, and Shopian reported 9.

In Jammu division, Udhampur recorded 7, Samba 14, and Kathua 3, Reasi reported 4 Rajouri 2 , Doda 2, Poonch 1, Kishtwar reported 1 , Ramban reported zero.

Officials said that 248 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 132 from Kashmir and 116 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 116,327 which include 68,446 from Kashmir and 47,881 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,016 active cases, of which 1,551 are from Kashmir and 1,465 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 450 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (108), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (91), Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (38), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 355 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (64), Kathua (49), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (24), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (15).

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print