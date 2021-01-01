Soldier killed in cross LoC firing in Rajouri

Jammu: A soldier was killed in cross LoC firing in Nowshera area of Rajouri district, officials said on Friday.

Army spokesman in Jammu, Lt Col Devinder Anand said that at about 1530 hours, Pakistan initiated “unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars” along LoC in Nowshera. He said Indian Army retaliated “befittingly”.

“In the evening at about 1730 hours, Pakistan again initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation in Nowshera sector,” he said, adding, “Our troops responded strongly to the enemy fire. In the incident, Naib Subedar Ravinder was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries.”(GNS)

