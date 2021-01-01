Snow, rain forecast for Monday & Tuesday while mercury dips further

Srinagar: While Kashmir valley reels under sub-zero temperatures, the meteorological (MeT) department on Thursday predicted widespread snowfall and rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for two days at the beginning of next week, starting Monday.

MeT officials said that moderate snowfall in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh is likely while the plains may receive both rainfall and snowfall over two days starting from Monday.

“The weather will start to turn inclement from the evening of 3rd January, Sunday. For both Monday and Tuesday, the upper reaches of Kashmir valley along with other regions will receive moderate snowfall while it will be mostly rainfall in the plains in addition to the snow,” said Mukhtar Ahmad, Deputy Director, Meteorological Department, J&K.

There was little possibility of precipitation beyond this period of two days, he added, and the weather will remain dry for the next few days.

Both day and night temperatures continued to remain very low across Kashmir valley with Srinagar recording maximum temperature of 8.1 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 5.9 degree Celsius on Thursday.

Qazigund in south Kashmir recorded maximum temperature of 6.7 degree Celsius and minimum temperature of minus 6.2 degree Celsius during the same period.

Tourist destination Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 5.0 degree Celsius and minimum of minus 9.6 degree Celsius. Its neighbouring Kokernag recorded a maximum of 5.4 degree Celsius and a minimum of minus 7.8 degree Celsius.

Ski-resort Gulmarg continued to remain the coldest place in Kashmir with maximum temperature below freezing point at minus 2.0 degree Celsius and minus 10.4 degree as minimum temperature.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a maximum temperature of 9.3 degree Celsius and minus 5.8 degree Celsius minimum temperature on Thursday.

For traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, the traffic department said that there will be no movement of vehicular traffic on Friday owing to maintenance and repair of the road.

The Mughal Road continues to remain closed due to the accumulation of snow.

