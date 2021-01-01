Sgr-Leh highway closed from today

Zojila: The Srinagar-Leh highway connecting the Ladakh region with the rest of Jammu and Kashmir will be closed for vehicular traffic from Friday, officials said here on Thursday.
Officials said that the 434-km-long strategic Srinagar-Leh Highway will be officially closed from Friday to avoid any accidents following snowfall and slippery road conditions due to below freezing temperatures during winter months.
They said that the highway which is of strategic importance is likely to be opened in April next year.
The highway remains closed for over four months during winter due to heavy snowfall around Zojila Pass.
Officials said that Beacon on the intervening night of December 30 rescued 300 Passengers and 106 vehicles who were stuck at Zojila Pass due to the slippery road conditions.
The Government of India has started construction of a tunnel at Zojila pass to make it all-weather road.
The officials said that traffic police and local administration on both sides of the Zojila had made all efforts to clear vehicles to their respective destinations before closing it officially from Friday.