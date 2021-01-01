Police distributes Covid-19 safety kits among poor and needy families in Sopore

Srinagar: Continuing its effort to reach out to the poor and needy people, police in Sopore under the aegis of Civic Action Programme distributed Covid-19 safety kits among poor and needy families.
SSP Sopore Shri Javaid Iqbal-JKPS and other senior Police officers held the distribution functions at Police Station Tarzoo and Dak Bungalow Sopore. Covid-19 safety kits including Oximeter, Digital Thermometer, Masks, Sanitizer, Gloves, Face shields, Inhaler etc were distributed among the poor and needy families falling in the jurisdictions of PS Sopore and PS Tarzoo. A medical team from police paramedics also participated in the distribution function and displayed a detailed demo about the use of these items provided in the kit.
On the occasion, SSP Sopore requested the general public to adopt all precautionary measures to save your families from Covid-19 pandemic. The chairing officers also made people aware of the Covid-19 Pandemic.
General public of the area have appreciated the role of Sopore police while tackling pandemic COVID-19 from its initial stage till now.