LG extends New Year greetings

By on No Comment

LG extends New Year greetings

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha has greeted the people of Jammu & Kashmir on the eve of New Year.
In his message, the Lt Governor said, “New Year brings us a chance to start over again and learn from our mistakes. With the lessons learned, we can work towards a better future for all”.
“We are devising new paths and new policies by following four Mantras for the ‘Present’ & a ‘New Future’- Peace, Progress, Prosperity, and People First,” Sinha said.
“Let us all resolve to work collectively for creating a brighter tomorrow and be the pioneers of change. I hope and believe that with the dawn of New Year, Jammu and Kashmir would usher in a new era of progress and equitable development”, observed the Lt Governor.
He prayed for sustained peace, good health, progress, and prosperity to all in the coming year.

LG extends New Year greetings added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.