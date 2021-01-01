LG assures impartial enquiry into Srinagar encounter: NC

Srinagar: National Conference on Friday said that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha assured an impartial enquiry will be conducted in Srinagar encounter in which three ‘militants’ werd killed.
In a brief statement, the party said that NC leader and Member of Parliament Hasnain Masoodi spoke to LG about the encounter.
“MP Anantnag @masoodi_hasnain spoke to J&K LG @manojsinha_ yesterday evening and expressed his anguish over the reports surrounding Wednesday’s encounter around HMT area in Srinagar.
“Mr. Manoj Sinha assured an impartial enquiry into the matter,” the party said.
Families of the three slain youth hailing from south Kashmir’s Pulwama and Shopian district had protested, claiming their wards were not militants. Police has said though the three were not listed as militants in their records but two among them were overground workers and the third “might” have joined them recently.