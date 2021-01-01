Div Com Jammu reviews progress on mega health sector projects in districts

Asks DCs to closely monitor execution of work for timeline completion

JAMMU: Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma today reviewed the progress of work on mega projects of Health and Medical Education Department under implementation in districts of the division, here at a meeting with concerned officers.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Commissioner Jammu, Sushma Chauhan; General Manager JKPCC, Harkewal Singh; Chief Planning Officer Jammu, Yoginder Katoch besides Engineers of PWD, J&K Housing Board and other concerned while Deputy Commissioners along with other concerned officers of Udhampur, Reasi, Doda, Rajouri and Kathua participated in the meeting through video conferencing.

The Divisional Commissioner took a detailed review of each ongoing project in the districts and the concerned Deputy Commissioners apprised him about the present status of work.

The projects which were reviewed are Medical College Doda, Kathua, Rajouri, Udhampur, district Hospital Reasi, State Cancer Institute at Government Medical College Jammu, Bone and Joint Hospital Jammu and 100 bedded Hospital at Kot Bhalwal.

Superintendent Engineer PWD Jammu informed that 50 percent civil work of Bone and Joint Hospital has been completed and remaining works are in full swing and would be completed within stipulated time.

Regarding the cancer institute, it was informed that slab on 1st floor has been laid and work is in progress. It was further informed that the building of 100-bedded Hospital at Kot Balwal is almost complete.

The DC Kathua, informed that 80 % work of Rs 139 crore GMC complex with 200 bedded Hospital, residential block and administrative block has been completed, while other allied works are also under progress. It was also informed that two floors of Administrative block have already been handed over to health department and the remaining building would also be commissioned within a month.

The DC Doda apprised the Div Com about the present status work on GMC Doda, which includes residential block and administrative block, Boys and Girls Hostels. He also informed about the works completed so far and future work plan.

The DC Reasi informed that OPD and Emergency block of district hospital has been completed and handed over to health department while work on other components of the project is in progress.

The DC Rajouri informed that up gradation work on the existing district hospital has almost been completed, while 98% work of GMC Administrative/ academic block, 70% work of hostels and residential blocks has been completed. The DC also informed that the work is in progress on each component of the health sector projects in the district.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the DCs, executing agencies to ensure macadamisation of approach roads, availability of water and power in these medical college/hospitals.

The Divisional Commissioner directed the executing agencies to expedite the pace of work on these prestigious projects for their timely completion. He also instructed them to set targets for completion of each component so that the projects would be completed within the set timeline and dedicated to the public at the earliest. He also directed the concerned Deputy Commissioners to personally monitor the work progress of health sector projects in their respective districts.

