DDC Kishtwar reviews progress of 7th Economic Census

Directs to expedite survey in far flung Blocks

KISHTWAR: District Development Commissioner Kishtwar, Ashok Sharma, today chaired a meeting to review the progress of 7th Economic Census being conducted in the District.

At the outset, District Statistical & Evaluation Officer (DSEO), Akhil Thakur informed that 76% of the total area under survey has been covered so far.

While reviewing the progress of the survey, the DDC took a serious note of the slow progress in the far flung area like Dachhan Marwah and Warwan and issued directions to the representatives of CSC in this regard, He directed District Manager/Coordinator CSC to expedite the pace the enumeration in all the left out Panchayats of the three blocks. besides the remaining Panchayats of Paddar.

The DDC also stressed on conducting the survey as per the guidelines/protocol, while referring to gaps observed by the SL2s during the supervision. He directed District Manager/Coordinator to adhere to the protocol and cover all the households/business establishments in the survey.

Highlighting the importance of the survey, he said the Data/information to be collected gives a detailed account of the state of the economy, prospects etc which is very important for policymakers in the government at all levels for evolving policy interventions.

Additional Deputy commissioner Kishtwar Pawan Parihar ,joint Director Planning Mohd Iqbal; Assistant Commissioner Development/District Panchayat Officer, Kishore Singh Katoch; EO Municipal Council Tariq Balwan; Assistant Director DSEO Office, Kishtwar Akhil Thakur; District Manager CSC, Kishtwar Suman Kapoor; District Coordinator CSC, Kishtwar Shagufta Malik besides other officials attended the meeting.

Meanwhile, District Development Commissioner discussed the modalities for the effective launching and implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana PMKVY 3.0 at a separate meeting attended by concerned officers.

The DDC asked the officers to take effective measures for making this phase of scheme successful. He emphasised upon them to optimally utilize their experiences and knowledge of the previous two phases for gainful outcomes.

He asked the GM DIC Kishtwar to complete the process of constitution Skill Development Committee SDC by nominating members from Industry side.

Principal ITI Kishtwar was asked to make necessary provisions for the admission and training of the 30 students under PMKVY 3.0 in the different courses like Assistant electrician, plumbing, tailoring, and taxi driving on mission mode bases.

