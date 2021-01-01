CUK’s DIC ink pact with ICSI, vows to work for student community

Srinagar: Design and Innovation Centre (DIC) of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Thursday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), through its Srinagar chapter, here and decided to mutually share the expertise and facilities of both institutions for the benefit of students.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir and ICSI President, CS Ashish Garg signed the MoU in the presence of A K Srivastava, Director Student Services, Registrar, Prof. M Afzal Zargar, Director DIC and Finance Officer, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka, AROC Srinagar, Hamid Bukhari and Chairperson ICSI Srinagar chapter, Ms Yamina Almas.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir asked both the DIC and ICSI to implement the MoU in letter and spirit and work with synergy and dedication for the same. “By joining hands, both institutions would be able to share the facilities, teaching-learning, organize joint academic activities including workshops and seminars and conduct research on the dying art and craft of Kashmir,” Prof. Mehraj ud Din Mir said adding the DIC was the prestigious project bagged by the varsity, whose mandate was to inculcate the skill based training among the youth in the diverse art forms, which are nearing extinction. He assured the Srinagar chapter of ICSI of full support from the varsity for its future endeavors.

Addressing the gathering, ICSI President, CS Ashish Garg said that by signing the MoU with CUK, the number of CS professionals in the valley would increase manifold. He said the ICSI has till date signed MoUs with 15 IIMs and had recently inked a pact with the Government of Jammu and Kashmir. CS Ashish Garg said that in order to attract the students, the institution was offering a 100 per cent fee waiver for those interested in the CS programme. He hailed the members of Srinagar chapter for working hard on the MoU.

Registrar Prof. M Afzal Zargar congratulated both the DIC and ICSI for the MoU and said the collaboration of the institution was the need of the hour. He said that during contemporary times, the institutions cannot work in isolation and have to utilize the resources, both human and material, in order to accomplish their goals.

Director Student Services, A K Srivastava, described the signing of MoU as a historical moment and said the pact would open doors and vistas of opportunities for the students aspiring to take up the CS as a career.

Director DIC and Finance Officer, CUK, Prof. Fayaz A Nikka said that by integration and collaboration, the students of both the CUK and ICSI would be able to optimally capitalize the facilities existing in the institutions. Prof. Nikka said that under the DIC, the university was planning to start more skill development courses, some of which would be partnered with the ICSI. AROC Srinagar, Hamid Bukhari in his speech underscored the need of appointing Company Secretaries in the corporates and Public Sector Undertakings while as the first CS of the Kashmir, Rafiqi elaborated on the tremendous scope of the field. CS Iqra Riyaz conducted the programme proceedings while Gowhar Baba proposed the vote of thanks.

