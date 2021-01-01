CRPF soldier wounded in grenade attack at Sangam

Anantnag: A CRPF soldier was injured after militants hurled a hand grenade at government forces deputed along NH-44 in Sangam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
The injured trooper identified as Hardev Yadav was rushed to the Sub-District Hospital (SDH) in Bijbehara from where he was taken to army’s Base Hospital in Srinagar.
“He is stable with a splinter injury to his left leg. The CRPF officials insisted that they will take him to the army’s Base hospital and he was hence referred,” a doctor at SDH Bijbehara told Kashmir Reader.
The incident occurred around 6:30 pm in Sangam area. “The militants hurled a grenade at security forces. It missed the target, however, one the CRPF personnel deputed there sustained minor injuries,” a senior police official said.
Following the incident, the area was cordoned off and searches were carried out to try and nab the attackers.
“They had managed to flee by then. A case has been registered and investigation has been taken up in the matter,” the police official said.

 

