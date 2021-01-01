Budgam police arrests notorious drug peddler, contraband substance recovered

Srinagar: Police in Budgam have arrested a notorious drug peddler and recovered contraband substance from his possession.
Officers at a checkpoint established at Mirgund intercepted a person identified as Abdul Rashid Rather resident of Nusrullapora Budgam. During checking, officers were able to recover 90grams of charas, 43 tablets of banned drugs and 2 plastic syringes from his possession. He has been arrested and shifted to Police Station where he remains in custody.
Accordingly, a case vide FIR No.471/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Budgam and further investigation has been initiated.

