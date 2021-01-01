5 civilians injured, 6 houses damaged in cross-LoC shelling in Karnah

Kupwara: At least five civilians were injured and half a dozen houses, including a local mosque, were partially damaged in Karnah Tehsil of frontier district Kupwara on Wednesday night when the armies of India and Pakistan shelled and fired at each other across the Line of Control (LoC).
Officials said that Pakistani forces violated the ceasefire and targeted several forward posts of Indian Army in the sector late Wednesday evening, to which the Indian troops retaliated. The firing and shelling continued till late night, they said.
Locals of the area said that panic gripped the residents of several villages in Karnah when the armies began firing and shelling at each other. They said that five civilians in Dani and Hajitara villages sustained splinter injuries while half a dozen houses including a local mosque were hit by shells and suffered damage in the two villages.
Locals said that the firing stopped late in the night and now there is silence along the LoC.