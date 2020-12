Srinagar: Unknown gunmen fired upon a goldsmith in Sairabala area of Srinagar city on Thursday evening.

A senior police officer claimed that militants fired upon goldsmith identified as Satpal Nichal in Saraibala adding he has been shifted to nearby hospital in a critically condition.

Soon after the attack whole area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.(GNS).

