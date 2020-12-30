Gunfight underway on Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar: A gunfight broke out Tuesday evening between government forces and militants in Lawaypora area on the outskirts of Srinagar.
“Encounter has started at Lawaypora area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,” tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.
Preliminary details suggest that the firefight started after government forces launched cordon and search operation in the area. During searches, a joint team of forces comprising police, army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifles and CRPF came under fire triggering an encounter.
The exchange of fire was going on when this report was being filed.
The gunfight disrupted traffic on Srinagar-Bandipora road as forces blocked the movement of vehicular traffic at Shalteng crossing. “No vehicle was allowed at the crossing,” said a photojournalist who was at the spot.
This year, multiple gunfights erupted in Srinagar including one in downtown where top Hizbul Mujahideen commander Junaid Sehrai was killed alongside his aide. In another gunfight last month, Hizb’s Valley chief Dr Saifullah was killed in Srinagar’s Rangreth area.
“Essential Traffic coming from Baramulla, Sopore, Gulmarg towards Srinagar is diverted via Magam- Budgam to Srinagar and vice versa in view of a security situation, inconvenience is regretted,” tweeted police.
