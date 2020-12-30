Four Covid deaths in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: Four Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, two of them from Kashmir division and two from Jammu

According to officials, two of the deceased persons belonged to Srinagar district and two others to Doda and Reasi districts.

A total of 1,879 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,185 have been in Kashmir division and 694 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases was reported 234 from across J&K on Tuesday evening. Among the new cases, 131 were reported from Kashmir and 103 from Jammu division.

Most of these fresh cases were from two districts: Jammu and Srinagar. Srinagar reported single-day cases at 69, Baramulla 6, Budgam 15, Ganderbal 3, Kulgam 1, Bandipora 3, Anantnag 5, Pulwama 21, Kupwara 4, and Shopian 4.

In Jammu division, Jammu district reported single-day cases at 65, followed by Udhampur at only 5, Samba 3, and Kathua 11, Reasi 1 Rajouri 5 , Doda 3, Poonch 3, Kishtwar reported zero , Ramban 7.

Officials said that 299 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 140 from Kashmir and 159 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 115,560 which include 68,046 from Kashmir and 47,514 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,088 active cases, of which 1,569 are from Kashmir and 1,519 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 449 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (108), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (91), Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (38), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 354 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (63), Kathua (48), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (23), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (15).

