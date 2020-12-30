CRPF trooper dies of cardiac arrest in Pulwama

Srinagar: A paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper posted in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district died Wednesday after suffering a massive cardiac arrest, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Vinod Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh.

Kumar, as per an official, was part of the 183 Batallion.

He died of cardiac attack early this morning at district hospital Pulwama where he was shifted after he fell unconscious, the official added.

The hospital authorities also confirmed the death. (KNO)

