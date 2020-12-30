Arms and ammunition recovered near LoC in Poonch: police

Poonch: The Jammu and Kashmir police and army on Wednesday claimed to have recovered two pistols, seventy pistol rounds and two grenades hidden in bushes near LoC in Dabbi village of Balakote of Poonch district on Wednesday morning.

Police said that the arms and ammunition were kept in bushes by militant handlers from Pakistan and have been recovered on the disclosure of three militant associates arrested on Sunday.

SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said that during questioning of arrested militant associate Yaseen Khan, some vital clues on his confession were developed after which a team of police headed by Sub Divisional Police Officer Mendhar Zaheer Jafri alongwith army launched an operation in the Dabbi area near LoC and recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition kept in a polythene bag in the bushes.

The recovery comprises two pistols, seventy bullets and two grenades while searches are going on in the area, the SSP Poonch said. (KNO)

