Woman killed, 3 of her family members injured in Kupwara road accident

Kupwara: A woman was killed and three other members of her family were injured in an accident in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday.

As per reports, the accident took place in Potushie near JNV School when a vehicle (JK09B-3517) they were travelling in fell into a nallah after the driver lost control allegedly due to slippery road condition.

The woman Zoona Begum wife of Abdul Khaliq died on the spot while three others—Naseer Ahmad, his wife Jameela Begum and other woman Shabeena Akther—were injured and were shifted to Sub District Hospital Kupwara.

A police officer also confirmed the accident and said that a case has been registered in this regard. (GNS)

