TRF associate held with 3 grenades in Baramulla: police

Srinagar: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of The Resistance Front in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

In a statement, police said that based on specific input that “there will be some movement of militants/OGWs on Baramulla-Handwara highway”, a checkpoint comprising of Police and forces was established near Jehlum Stadium within the jurisdiction of Police station Baramulla.

At about 1800 hours, a Maruti Alto car bearing No JK05G 1675 was moving from Baramulla towards Handwara whose driver tried to flee at the checkpoint, police added.

The police and forces personnel cordoned and stopped the car and recovered Rs 13,000 cash from the man and three grenades concealed in a bag full of charcoal, it added.

The alleged TRF associate has been identified as Asif Gull son of Ghulam Mohammad Alwaie.

Asif, police said, revealed that he was working as OGW for TRF which is an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit.

He also revealed that he was in contact with one local militant Abid presently in Pakistan administered Kashmir, police said adding he was also in contact of Hyder @ Jajja, Usman (FT) and Inayatullah and also arranged logistics for them.

A case stands registered in police station Baramulla and further investigation has been taken up in this regard.(GNS)

