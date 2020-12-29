KU’s Prof Hussain takes charge as Principal IMFA

Srinagar: Prof Mohammad Hussain from Kashmir University’s Department of Law on Tuesday took charge as Principal of the varsity’s prestigious Institute of Music and Fine Arts (IMFA).

An order issued by KU’s Teaching Wing said that Prof Hussain shall function as Principal IMFA, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Prof Hussain has a teaching experience of more than two decades and has served the university in various capacities, including Head and Dean, Faculty of Law, In-charge Legal Cell, Programme Officer NSS, and Warden (Hostels).

He has also been a member of several top-notch academic bodies of the University of Kashmir and many other academic institutions in the country.

Soon after taking charge, Prof Hussain said he would work in a mission mode to realise the vision of the IMFA which aims to cultivate among students creative and critical thinking, artistic expression, aesthetic awareness, cultural exposure and community engagement to enable them to succeed as learners and skilled professionals.

The IMFA offers four-year degree courses in Applied Art, Painting, Sculpture, Vocal (Indian Classical), Tabla (Indian Classical), Sitar (Indian Classical), Santoor (Indian Classical) and Santoor Sufiyana.

The Institute has been showing remarkable progress and its students have established themselves as accomplished artists in their respective fields. While its faculty members have distinction of visiting various reputed institutions in the country as examiners and experts, its students bagged 11 national students in the famous 2018 Kochi Kochi-Muziris Biennale, the results of which were announced in 2019. It also has distinction of establishing independent Department of Santoor and impart education and training in the field of Indian Classical Music and Sufiana Moseeqi in accordance with curricular objectives designed by the UGC for its 4-Year Degree Course.

