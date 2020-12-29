Day after taking oath, DDC member tests COVID-19 positive in Poonch; attendees asked to self isolate

Poonch: A day after taking oath after the recently concluded J&K DDC polls, a council member from Poonch district of Jammu division Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19 forcing authorities to direct the attendees of the oath ceremony to isolate themselves and get tested.

“Please pray for my good health as I have been tested positive for Corona virus,” the DDC member from Mankote DDC constituency of Mendhar Sub Division announced.

The DDC member is said to be affiliated with Congress party. He took oath on Monday at Poonch Degree College as DDC member.

Notably, the oath ceremony was attended by hundreds of civil society members, political leaders and government officers were present.

A government officer said that they have asked all the attendees of the oath ceremony to immediately isolate themselves and to get themselves tested also in days to come which is mandatory as per SOP. (KNO)

