5 deaths in Kashmir, 1 in Jammu

New cases in 9 Kashmir districts below or close to 10; six districts in Jammu report no fresh case, Udhampur reports 3, Samba 2, Kathua 5

Srinagar: Six Covid-19 related deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, five of them from Kashmir division.

According to officials, the deceased persons belonged to Srinagar, Baramulla, Budgam, Kupwara, and Shopian districts, while the sixth fatality was reported from Jammu district.

A total of 1,875 Covid-19 patients have died in Jammu and Kashmir so far. Of these deaths, 1,183 have been in Kashmir division and 692 in Jammu division.

The number of fresh cases was quite low, with only 156 reported from across J&K on Monday evening. Among the new cases, 90 were reported from Kashmir and 66 from Jammu division.

Most of these fresh cases were from two districts: Jammu and Srinagar. Srinagar reported single-day cases at 34, Baramulla 8, Budgam 12, Ganderbal 4, Kulgam 1, Bandipora 4, Anantnag 4, Pulwama 8, Kupwara 14, and Shopian 1.

In Jammu division, six districts reported no fresh cases — Rajouri, Doda, Poonch, Kishtwar, Ramban, and Reasi. Jammu district reported single-day cases at 56, followed by Udhampur at only 3, Samba 2, and Kathua 5.

Officials said that 275 infected patients recovered and were discharged from hospital during the past 24 hours, including 120 from Kashmir and 155 from Jammu division. With this, the total number of recovered patients has reached 115,261 which include 67,906 from Kashmir and 47,355 from Jammu division.

The officials added that J&K currently has 3,157 active cases, of which 1,580 are from Kashmir and 1,577 are from Jammu.

Srinagar district with 447 deaths has the highest fatalities so far, followed by Baramulla (172), Budgam (108), Pulwama (88), Kupwara (91), Anantnag (83) Kulgam (53), Bandipora (60), Shopian (38), and Ganderbal (43).

In Jammu division, Jammu district with 354 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Rajouri (54), Doda (62), Kathua (48), Samba (38), Udhampur (57), Poonch (23), Ramban (21), Kishtwar (21) and the lowest in Reasi (14).

