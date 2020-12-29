234 new COVID-19 cases, four more deaths

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported 234 new COVID-19 cases taking the overall tally to 1,20,527.
Out of the total cases, 1,15,560 have recovered so far. A total of 1,879 patients have died leaving a total of 3,088 active cases as on date, the government’s media bulletin reads.
Of the cases reported today, 131 were reported in Kashmir while Jammu division reported 103 infections.
