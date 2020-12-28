Reasi resident ‘tasked to carry out grenade attacks in Jammu’ arrested, police say

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir police Monday arrested a resident of Reasi district it said was “tasked to carry out grenade explosions in Jammu city”.

In a statement, police identified the accused as Muhammad Ashraf, son of Ghulam Din resident or Lar, Mahore area of Reasi, presently putting up at Peerbagh colony, Sunjawan, Jammu.

Ashraf, as per police, was arrested at a checkpoint established at NHW Bye Pass road Jammu at 1930 hrs Sunday when he was “roaming suspiciously” and “tried to flee away from the checkpoint on seeing police personnel”.

Two hand grenades were recovered from his possession, police said adding a case under relevant sections has been registered against the accused at Police Station Bagh e Bahu.

Police further alleged that the arrested Reasi resident is “linked to LeT militant outfit” and “was tasked by the handlers from across the border to carry out grenade blasts in the city”.

The handler across was in contact with more militant operatives search for whom is on, police added.

Police said that a “possible militant attack in Jammu has been averted” with the the arrest. (KNO)

