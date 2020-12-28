COVID-19: Over 20,000 new infections reported in single-day

New Delhi: India’s COVID-19 caseload rose to 1,02,07,871 with 20,021 infections being reported in a day, while recoveries have surged to 97.82 lakh, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll increased to 1,47,901 with 279 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 97,82,669, pushing the national recovery rate to 95.83 per cent, while the COVID-19 cases fatality rate stands at 1.45 per cent.

The COVID-19 active caseload remained below 3 lakh for the seventh consecutive day.

There are 2,77,301 active coronavirus infections in the country, which comprise2.72 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and crossed the one-crore mark on December 19.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 16,88,18,054 samples have been tested up to December 27 with 7,15,397 samples being tested on Sunday.

The 279 new fatalities include 66 from Maharashtra, 29 from West Bengal and 25 from Kerala.

The 1,47,901 deaths reported so far in the country include 49,255 from Maharashtra followed by 12,069 from Tamil Nadu, 12,062 from Karnataka,10,453 from Delhi,9,598 from West Bengal, 8,306 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,094 from Andhra Pradesh and 5,299 from Punjab.

The health ministry said that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research,” the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation. PTI

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print